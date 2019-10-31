Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 20769762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. OTR Global started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.70 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

