PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.29

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research firms have commented on PGENY. ValuEngine cut PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

