Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 881,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,364. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

