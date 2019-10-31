Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 212590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phreesia stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

