Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phreesia stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

