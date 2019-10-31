Phoslock ENV Tec (ASX:PET) Shares Up 7.4%

Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.03 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), 2,749,569 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.95 ($0.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $573.79 million and a PE ratio of -340.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.23.

In other news, insider Laurence Freedman 344,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. Also, insider Zhigang Zhang sold 5,859,515 shares of Phoslock ENV Tec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95), for a total value of A$7,863,469.13 ($5,576,928.46).

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. It offers Phoslock, a lanthanum modified bentonite material that removes excess phosphate from water and reduces the growth of harmful algae; Zeolite, which improves water quality by absorbing nutrients, such as nitrogen; and Bacteria that breaks down contaminants and organic matter that pollute water and cause human and water borne diseases.

