Pfenex (PFNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

