Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UG. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.67 ($29.85).

Shares of UG traded down €3.35 ($3.90) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.70 ($26.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.36. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

