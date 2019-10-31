PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,471. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

