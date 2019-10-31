PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 167,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

