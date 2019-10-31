PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) & KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Financial Contrast

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PEOPLES BK COMM/SH alerts:

8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.23 $3.40 million N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.48 $3.04 billion $3.53 9.93

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.68% N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR 25.59% 12.56% 0.82%

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.