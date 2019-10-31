Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $15,993.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Peony has a market capitalization of $15,993.00 and $106.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,357,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,481 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

