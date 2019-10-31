Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.