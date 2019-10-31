PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Cincinnati Bell (OTCMKTS:CBB) Head to Head Comparison

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PCCW and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.96 billion 0.89 $114.46 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.38 billion 0.19 -$69.80 million ($1.11) -4.59

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PCCW and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -5.17% N/A -2.19%

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCCW beats Cincinnati Bell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

