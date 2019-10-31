Payfair Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $32,418.00 and $290.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00217867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01402977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

