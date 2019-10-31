Payden & Rygel Sells 93,818 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 93,818 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,822 shares of company stock valued at $752,845. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

