Payden & Rygel Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 21.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 1,174,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,007 shares of company stock worth $5,770,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

