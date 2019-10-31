Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $275,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

