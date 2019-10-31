Payden & Rygel Acquires Shares of 3,800 HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in HCP by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 18.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of HCP by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HCP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

