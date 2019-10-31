Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.64. 1,174,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,007 shares of company stock worth $5,770,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.