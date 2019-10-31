Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, BCEX and Bitfinex. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $249.60 million and approximately $322.01 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,103,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,101,838 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BigONE, MXC, Sistemkoin, Iquant, WazirX, BitMax, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, KuCoin, Coinbit, Hotbit, BCEX, HitBTC, BitMart, CoinEx, Bit-Z, OKEx, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, Gate.io, P2PB2B, Crex24, CoinExchange, FCoin, SouthXchange, C2CX, Binance, OKCoin, TOKOK, CoinBene, Coinall, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, CoinPlace and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

