Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

Shares of CI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,500. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

