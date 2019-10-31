Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.74. 816,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

