Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 677,442 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,753.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,701. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.