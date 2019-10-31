Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,383 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,053,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.