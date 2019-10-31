Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,596,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,826,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,359,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,727. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

