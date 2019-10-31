Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 696,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 135,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,211,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238,177. The stock has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

