Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 152.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

