Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916,328 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,714.1% in the second quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $17,169,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% in the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 701,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 219.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 649,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE ZTO opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

