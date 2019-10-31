Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

