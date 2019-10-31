Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

IPAC stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $58.08.

