Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEY opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $73.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.