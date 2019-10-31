Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

EBND stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

