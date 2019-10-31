Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.