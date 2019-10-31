Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Trading Down 5.4%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $182.07 and last traded at $183.49, approximately 2,463,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 886,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

