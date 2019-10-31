Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,277,500.00. Insiders sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock worth $211,694,890 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $7,118,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.