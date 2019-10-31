Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $7,118,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.