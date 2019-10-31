Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Short Interest Update

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after buying an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 531,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

