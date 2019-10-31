Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 23.3%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)’s share price traded down 23.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Booker Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

