PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP T. Kyle Quinn Sells 29,840 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.46 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

