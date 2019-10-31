PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP T. Kyle Quinn Sells 29,840 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.46 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
