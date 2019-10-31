PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $23.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In related news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,256 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,407 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,241. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $77.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

