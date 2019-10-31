Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 360,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,059. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.