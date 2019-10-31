Owens & Minor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 25,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 456,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

