Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 4,545,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 909,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,531,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after acquiring an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 454,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

