Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by Longbow Research to “Neutral”

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.27.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 1,010,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,343. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.