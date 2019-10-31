Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

KIDS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

