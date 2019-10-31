Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 22719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $295,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 96.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.