Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,260,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

