ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.39-$3.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.47. 5,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

