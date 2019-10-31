Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

OMC stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

