Omeros’ (OMER) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

OMER stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,490. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $845.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omeros by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

